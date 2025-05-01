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Multiple Choice
Lithium forms ions and oxygen forms ions. Can a stable ionic compound be made from lithium and oxygen, and if so, what is its correct formula unit?
A
Yes;
B
Yes;
C
Yes;
D
No; lithium and oxygen cannot form a neutral ionic compound.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the charges on the ions formed by lithium and oxygen. Lithium forms a Li\(\textsuperscript{+}\) ion with a +1 charge, and oxygen forms an O\(\textsuperscript{2-}\) ion with a -2 charge.
To form a stable ionic compound, the total positive charge must balance the total negative charge, resulting in a neutral compound.
Determine the ratio of lithium ions to oxygen ions needed to balance the charges. Since each oxygen ion has a charge of -2, and each lithium ion has a charge of +1, two lithium ions are needed to balance one oxygen ion.
Write the formula unit by placing the number of each ion as subscripts: two lithium ions and one oxygen ion gives the formula Li\(\textsubscript{2}\)O.
Conclude that a stable ionic compound can be formed between lithium and oxygen, and its correct formula unit is Li\(\textsubscript{2}\)O.
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