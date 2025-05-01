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Multiple Choice
In the periodic table, what are the names for the rows and the columns (groups)?
A
Rows are series; columns are blocks.
B
Rows are orbitals; columns are isotopes.
C
Rows are periods; columns are groups (families).
D
Rows are groups (families); columns are periods.
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is organized in two main directions: horizontally and vertically.
The horizontal rows in the periodic table are called \(\textbf{periods}\). Each period corresponds to the filling of a different electron shell or energy level.
The vertical columns in the periodic table are called \(\textbf{groups}\) or \(\textbf{families}\). Elements in the same group have similar chemical properties because they have the same number of valence electrons.
Recognize that the terms 'series', 'blocks', 'orbitals', and 'isotopes' refer to different concepts in chemistry and are not the correct names for rows and columns in the periodic table.
Therefore, the correct terminology is: \(\textit{Rows are periods; columns are groups (families)}\).
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