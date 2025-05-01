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Multiple Choice
In the periodic table, what is the common name for Group 8A (also called Group 18)?
A
Halogens
B
Alkaline earth metals
C
Alkali metals
D
Noble gases
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the group number mentioned in the problem: Group 8A, which is also known as Group 18 in the modern periodic table.
Recall the classification of elements in the periodic table by groups: Group 1 are Alkali metals, Group 2 are Alkaline earth metals, Group 7A are Halogens, and Group 8A (or 18) are the elements with a full outer electron shell.
Understand that elements in Group 8A (18) are characterized by their very low chemical reactivity due to having a complete valence shell of electrons.
Recognize that the common name for Group 8A (18) elements is 'Noble gases' because of their inertness and stability.
Confirm that the other options (Halogens, Alkaline earth metals, Alkali metals) correspond to different groups and do not match the properties of Group 8A (18).
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