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Multiple Choice
Where are metal atoms primarily located on the periodic table?
A
Along the zigzag (stair-step) line separating metals and nonmetals
B
On the left side and in the center of the periodic table
C
Only in Group 18 (noble gases)
D
On the upper right side of the periodic table
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is divided into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids, with metals generally having similar physical and chemical properties such as conductivity and malleability.
Identify the zigzag (stair-step) line on the periodic table, which separates metals from nonmetals; elements along this line are metalloids with mixed properties.
Recognize that metals are primarily located to the left of this zigzag line and also occupy the center of the periodic table, including groups such as alkali metals, alkaline earth metals, transition metals, and some post-transition metals.
Note that Group 18 contains noble gases, which are nonmetals and not metals, so metals are not located there.
Conclude that the correct location of metal atoms is on the left side and in the center of the periodic table, rather than along the zigzag line or on the upper right side.
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