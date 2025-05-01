Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acid Dissociation Acid dissociation refers to the process by which an acid releases protons (H⁺ ions) into a solution. Strong acids, like HCl and H₂SO₄, dissociate completely in water, meaning they release all their available protons. Understanding this concept is crucial for distinguishing between different acids based on their dissociation behavior and the resulting concentration of ions in solution.

Ion Composition of Solutions The ion composition of a solution is determined by the types of ions produced when an acid dissolves in water. HCl dissociates into H⁺ and Cl⁻ ions, while H₂SO₄ dissociates into two H⁺ ions and one SO₄²⁻ ion. Recognizing the specific ions present in each solution helps in identifying which image corresponds to which acid based on the number and type of cations and anions depicted.