Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
14. Acids and Bases
Arrhenius Acid and Base
Problem 28
Textbook Question
One of these pictures represents a solution of HCl and one represents a solution of H 2 SO 4 . Which is which?a.
b.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the chemical formulas for hydrochloric acid (HCl) and sulfuric acid (H_2SO_4).
Recognize that in a solution, HCl dissociates into H^+ (cation) and Cl^- (anion), while H_2SO_4 dissociates into 2H^+ (cations) and SO_4^{2-} (anion).
Count the number of cations and anions in each image to determine the ratio of cations to anions.
In image (a), observe the number of cations and anions and compare it to the expected dissociation of HCl and H_2SO_4.
In image (b), observe the number of cations and anions and compare it to the expected dissociation of HCl and H_2SO_4.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Acid Dissociation
Acid dissociation refers to the process by which an acid releases protons (H⁺ ions) into a solution. Strong acids, like HCl and H₂SO₄, dissociate completely in water, meaning they release all their available protons. Understanding this concept is crucial for distinguishing between different acids based on their dissociation behavior and the resulting concentration of ions in solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:06
Acid and Base Strength Concept 1
Ion Composition of Solutions
The ion composition of a solution is determined by the types of ions produced when an acid dissolves in water. HCl dissociates into H⁺ and Cl⁻ ions, while H₂SO₄ dissociates into two H⁺ ions and one SO₄²⁻ ion. Recognizing the specific ions present in each solution helps in identifying which image corresponds to which acid based on the number and type of cations and anions depicted.
Recommended video:
Visual Representation of Ionic Solutions
Visual representations of ionic solutions often depict cations and anions to illustrate the composition of the solution. In the provided images, the arrangement and quantity of blue (cations) and red (anions) spheres can indicate the type of acid present. Analyzing these visual cues is essential for determining the correct identification of HCl and H₂SO₄ solutions based on their ionic structures.
Recommended video:
Master Arrhenius Acids & Bases Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from Jules
