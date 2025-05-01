Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dissociation of Strong Bases Strong bases, like potassium hydroxide (KOH), dissociate completely in water into their constituent ions. In the case of KOH, it separates into potassium ions (K+) and hydroxide ions (OH-). This complete dissociation is a key characteristic of strong bases, leading to a significant increase in the concentration of hydroxide ions in the solution. Recommended video: Guided course 01:02 01:02 Strong Acid Strong Base Titrations (Simplified) Concept 1

pH and Basicity The pH scale measures the acidity or basicity of a solution, with values below 7 indicating acidity and values above 7 indicating basicity. When a strong base like KOH is dissolved in water, the concentration of hydroxide ions increases, resulting in a higher pH value, typically above 13. This indicates a strongly basic solution, which can have significant effects on chemical reactions and biological systems. Recommended video: Guided course 02:42 02:42 The pH Scale Concept 3