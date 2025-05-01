Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Dissociation of Ionic Compounds When ionic compounds dissolve in water, they dissociate into their constituent ions. This process occurs because the polar water molecules surround the individual ions, overcoming the electrostatic forces holding them together in the solid state. For example, sodium chloride (NaCl) dissociates into Na⁺ and Cl⁻ ions when dissolved.

Solubility Rules Solubility rules are guidelines that help predict whether a substance will dissolve in water. These rules indicate which ionic compounds are soluble or insoluble based on the ions they contain. For instance, most nitrates are soluble, while many carbonates are not, which is crucial for determining the ions produced in solution.