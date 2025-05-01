Table of contents
14. Acids and Bases
Arrhenius Acid and Base
Problem 76
Textbook Question
Write equations to show how the substances listed in Problem 3.75 give ions when dissolved in water.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the substances listed in Problem 3.75 that need to be dissolved in water.
For each substance, determine if it is an ionic compound or a molecular compound.
If the substance is an ionic compound, write the dissociation equation showing the separation into its constituent ions.
If the substance is a molecular compound that ionizes in water, write the ionization equation showing the formation of ions.
Ensure that the chemical equations are balanced, with the same number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Dissociation of Ionic Compounds
When ionic compounds dissolve in water, they dissociate into their constituent ions. This process occurs because the polar water molecules surround the individual ions, overcoming the electrostatic forces holding them together in the solid state. For example, sodium chloride (NaCl) dissociates into Na⁺ and Cl⁻ ions when dissolved.
Solubility Rules
Solubility rules are guidelines that help predict whether a substance will dissolve in water. These rules indicate which ionic compounds are soluble or insoluble based on the ions they contain. For instance, most nitrates are soluble, while many carbonates are not, which is crucial for determining the ions produced in solution.
Chemical Equations
Chemical equations represent the reactants and products in a chemical reaction, showing the transformation of substances. In the context of dissolution, the equation illustrates how a solid ionic compound breaks down into its ions in solution. For example, the dissolution of calcium chloride can be represented as CaCl₂ (s) → Ca²⁺ (aq) + 2 Cl⁻ (aq).
