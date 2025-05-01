Table of contents
3. Matter and Energy
Temperature (Simplified)
Problem 83
Textbook Question
What is -15 °F in degrees Celsius and in kelvins? (3.3)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by converting the temperature from Fahrenheit to Celsius using the formula: \( C = \frac{5}{9}(F - 32) \).
Substitute \(-15\) for \(F\) in the formula: \( C = \frac{5}{9}(-15 - 32) \).
Simplify the expression inside the parentheses: \(-15 - 32 = -47\).
Calculate the Celsius temperature: \( C = \frac{5}{9}(-47) \).
Convert the Celsius temperature to Kelvin using the formula: \( K = C + 273.15 \).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Temperature Scales
Temperature can be measured in different scales, primarily Celsius (°C), Fahrenheit (°F), and Kelvin (K). Each scale has its own zero point and increments. Understanding how these scales relate to one another is essential for converting temperatures accurately.
Conversion Formulas
To convert between Fahrenheit and Celsius, the formula is °C = (°F - 32) × 5/9. For converting Celsius to Kelvin, the formula is K = °C + 273.15. Mastery of these formulas is crucial for solving temperature conversion problems.
Absolute Zero
Kelvin is an absolute temperature scale where 0 K represents absolute zero, the theoretical point where molecular motion ceases. This scale is crucial in scientific contexts, as it provides a direct measure of thermal energy, making it important for conversions from Celsius.
