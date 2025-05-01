Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Temperature Scales Temperature can be measured using different scales, primarily Celsius (°C), Fahrenheit (°F), and Kelvin (K). Each scale has its own zero point and increments, which affects how temperatures are converted between them. Understanding these scales is essential for accurately converting temperatures from one to another.

Celsius to Kelvin Conversion The Kelvin scale is an absolute temperature scale used in scientific contexts, where 0 K represents absolute zero. To convert Celsius to Kelvin, you add 273.15 to the Celsius temperature. This conversion is crucial for calculations in thermodynamics and other scientific fields.