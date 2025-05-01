Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Solution Stoichiometry
Problem 94
Textbook Question
How many milliliters of 0.150 M BaCl₂ are needed to react completely with 35.0 mL of 0.200 M Na₂SO₄? How many grams of BaSO₄ will be formed?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Write the balanced chemical equation for the reaction: \[ \text{BaCl}_2 (aq) + \text{Na}_2\text{SO}_4 (aq) \rightarrow \text{BaSO}_4 (s) + 2\text{NaCl} (aq) \]
Determine the moles of \( \text{Na}_2\text{SO}_4 \) using its concentration and volume: \[ \text{moles of } \text{Na}_2\text{SO}_4 = 0.200 \text{ M} \times 0.035 \text{ L} \]
Use the stoichiometry of the balanced equation to find the moles of \( \text{BaCl}_2 \) needed, which is a 1:1 ratio with \( \text{Na}_2\text{SO}_4 \).
Calculate the volume of \( 0.150 \text{ M} \) \( \text{BaCl}_2 \) solution required using the moles of \( \text{BaCl}_2 \) and its concentration: \[ \text{Volume} = \frac{\text{moles of } \text{BaCl}_2}{0.150 \text{ M}} \]
Calculate the mass of \( \text{BaSO}_4 \) formed using the moles of \( \text{BaSO}_4 \) (same as moles of \( \text{Na}_2\text{SO}_4 \)) and its molar mass: \[ \text{mass of } \text{BaSO}_4 = \text{moles of } \text{BaSO}_4 \times \text{molar mass of } \text{BaSO}_4 \]
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining how much of one reactant is needed to completely react with another.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
Molarity
Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is expressed in moles per liter (M). In this question, the molarity of BaCl₂ and Na₂SO₄ solutions is crucial for calculating the volume of BaCl₂ needed to react with a given volume of Na₂SO₄, as it directly relates to the number of moles present in each solution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:53
Molarity
Precipitation Reaction
A precipitation reaction occurs when two soluble salts react in solution to form an insoluble product, known as a precipitate. In this case, the reaction between BaCl₂ and Na₂SO₄ produces BaSO₄, which is insoluble in water. Understanding this concept is important for predicting the formation of BaSO₄ and calculating its mass based on the stoichiometry of the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Redox Reactions
