Stoichiometry Stoichiometry is the branch of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows us to calculate the amounts of substances consumed and produced in a reaction based on balanced chemical equations. Understanding stoichiometry is essential for determining how much of one reactant is needed to completely react with another.

Molarity Molarity is a measure of concentration defined as the number of moles of solute per liter of solution. It is expressed in moles per liter (M). In this question, the molarity of BaCl₂ and Na₂SO₄ solutions is crucial for calculating the volume of BaCl₂ needed to react with a given volume of Na₂SO₄, as it directly relates to the number of moles present in each solution.