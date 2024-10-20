Multiple Choice

What is the molar concentration of a hydrobromic acid solution if it takes 34.12 mL of HBr to completely neutralize 82.56 mL of 0.156 M Ca(OH)­ 2 ?

2 HBr (aq) + Ca(OH) 2 (aq) → CaBr 2 (aq) + 2 H 2 O (l)