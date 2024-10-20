Multiple Choice

Consider the following balanced chemical equation:

H 2 O+ 2 MnO 4 – + 3 SO 3 2- → 2 MnO 2 + 3 SO 4 2-+ 2 OH–

How many grams of MnO 2 (MW:86.94 g/mol) will be created when 25.0 mL of 0.120 M MnO 4 – (MW:118.90 g/mol) reacts with 32.0 mL of 0.140 M SO 3 2- (MW:80.07 g/mol).