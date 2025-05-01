Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Types of Chemical Reactions
Problem 106
Textbook Question
Propane gas, C₃H₈, undergoes combustion with oxygen gas to produce carbon dioxide and water gases. Propane has a density of 2.02 g/L at room temperature. (7.4, 7.8)a. Write the balanced chemical equation.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and products in the combustion of propane: Propane (C₃H₈) and oxygen (O₂) are the reactants, while carbon dioxide (CO₂) and water (H₂O) are the products.
Write the unbalanced chemical equation: C₃H₈ + O₂ → CO₂ + H₂O.
Balance the carbon atoms: There are 3 carbon atoms in C₃H₈, so place a coefficient of 3 in front of CO₂: C₃H₈ + O₂ → 3CO₂ + H₂O.
Balance the hydrogen atoms: There are 8 hydrogen atoms in C₃H₈, so place a coefficient of 4 in front of H₂O: C₃H₈ + O₂ → 3CO₂ + 4H₂O.
Balance the oxygen atoms: Count the total oxygen atoms needed on the product side (3*2 from CO₂ and 4*1 from H₂O), and adjust the coefficient of O₂ accordingly on the reactant side.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Balanced Chemical Equation
A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction where the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is crucial for obeying the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Balancing involves adjusting coefficients in front of the chemical formulas to ensure that the total number of each type of atom is equal.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1
Combustion Reaction
A combustion reaction is a type of chemical reaction where a substance (usually a hydrocarbon) reacts with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water, releasing energy in the form of heat and light. In the case of propane (C₃H₈), the combustion process involves breaking the C-H and C-C bonds in propane and forming new bonds in CO₂ and H₂O. Understanding this reaction is essential for writing the correct balanced equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:07
Types of Chemical Reactions Concept 1
Stoichiometry
Stoichiometry is the area of chemistry that deals with the quantitative relationships between the reactants and products in a chemical reaction. It allows chemists to calculate how much of each substance is needed or produced in a reaction based on the balanced equation. In the context of the combustion of propane, stoichiometry helps determine the exact ratios of propane and oxygen required to produce a specific amount of carbon dioxide and water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Stoichiometry
Watch next
Master Types of Chemical Reactions Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice