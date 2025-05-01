Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balanced Chemical Equation A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction where the number of atoms for each element is the same on both sides of the equation. This is crucial for obeying the law of conservation of mass, which states that matter cannot be created or destroyed in a chemical reaction. Balancing involves adjusting coefficients in front of the chemical formulas to ensure that the total number of each type of atom is equal. Recommended video: Guided course 01:32 01:32 Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1

Combustion Reaction A combustion reaction is a type of chemical reaction where a substance (usually a hydrocarbon) reacts with oxygen to produce carbon dioxide and water, releasing energy in the form of heat and light. In the case of propane (C₃H₈), the combustion process involves breaking the C-H and C-C bonds in propane and forming new bonds in CO₂ and H₂O. Understanding this reaction is essential for writing the correct balanced equation. Recommended video: Guided course 04:07 04:07 Types of Chemical Reactions Concept 1