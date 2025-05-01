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Multiple Choice
Which electron configuration represents a neutral atom of magnesium (Mg)?
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B
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the atomic number of magnesium (Mg), which tells you the number of electrons in a neutral atom. Magnesium has an atomic number of 12, so it has 12 electrons.
Recall the order in which electron orbitals are filled according to the Aufbau principle: 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, 3p, and so on.
Distribute the 12 electrons into the orbitals following the order and the maximum number of electrons each orbital can hold: 1s can hold 2, 2s can hold 2, 2p can hold 6, and 3s can hold 2.
Write the electron configuration by listing the orbitals and the number of electrons in each, using the format \(n\text{s}^{x}\) or \(n\text{p}^{y}\), where \(n\) is the principal quantum number and \(x\) or \(y\) is the number of electrons in that orbital.
Verify that the total number of electrons in your configuration adds up to 12, confirming it represents a neutral magnesium atom.
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