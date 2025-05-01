Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Formulas A chemical formula represents the composition of a substance using symbols for its constituent elements and numerical subscripts to indicate the number of atoms of each element. For example, H2O denotes water, consisting of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. Understanding how to write and interpret these formulas is essential for identifying reactants and products in chemical reactions.

Molecular Representation Molecular representation uses models, such as spheres, to visually depict the arrangement of atoms within a molecule. In the provided question, purple spheres represent iodine atoms, and white spheres represent hydrogen atoms. This visual aid helps in understanding molecular structure and the relationships between different atoms in reactants and products.