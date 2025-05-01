Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
5. Molecules and Compounds
Molecular Models
Problem 86
Textbook Question
If purple spheres represent iodine atoms, white spheres represent hydrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases, (7.4, 7.5)Reactants
→ Products
a. write the formula for each of the reactants and products.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the colors of the spheres: purple for iodine and white for hydrogen.
Observe the reactants: the image shows molecules with two red spheres connected, indicating diatomic oxygen (O_2).
Observe the products: the image shows molecules with one red and two white spheres, indicating water (H_2O), and molecules with two red spheres, indicating diatomic oxygen (O_2).
Write the chemical formula for the reactants: O_2.
Write the chemical formula for the products: H_2O and O_2.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Formulas
A chemical formula represents the composition of a substance using symbols for its constituent elements and numerical subscripts to indicate the number of atoms of each element. For example, H2O denotes water, consisting of two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom. Understanding how to write and interpret these formulas is essential for identifying reactants and products in chemical reactions.
Molecular Representation
Molecular representation uses models, such as spheres, to visually depict the arrangement of atoms within a molecule. In the provided question, purple spheres represent iodine atoms, and white spheres represent hydrogen atoms. This visual aid helps in understanding molecular structure and the relationships between different atoms in reactants and products.
Reactants and Products
In a chemical reaction, reactants are the starting substances that undergo transformation, while products are the substances formed as a result of the reaction. Identifying the reactants and products is crucial for writing balanced chemical equations and understanding the conservation of mass, which states that matter is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction.
Guided course
01:37
Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Concept 2
