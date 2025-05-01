Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Symbols and Formulas Chemical symbols are shorthand representations of elements, where each element is denoted by one or two letters, such as 'O' for oxygen and 'N' for nitrogen. A chemical formula indicates the types and numbers of atoms in a molecule, such as O2 for diatomic oxygen or N2 for diatomic nitrogen. Understanding how to write these symbols and formulas is essential for accurately representing chemical substances. Recommended video: Guided course 02:04 02:04 Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 2

Molecular Structure Molecular structure refers to the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including how they are bonded together. In the context of the question, the image shows different arrangements of red (oxygen) and blue (nitrogen) spheres, which represent the molecular structures of the reactants and products. Recognizing these structures helps in identifying the correct chemical formulas for the substances involved. Recommended video: Guided course 00:34 00:34 Molecular Models Example 1