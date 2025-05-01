Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
5. Molecules and Compounds
Molecular Models
Problem 85
Textbook Question
If red spheres represent oxygen atoms, blue spheres represent nitrogen atoms, and all the molecules are gases, (7.4, 7.5) Reactants
→ Products
a. write the formula for each of the reactants and products.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the colors representing each atom: red for oxygen, blue for nitrogen, and yellow for sulfur.
Examine the reactants: there are molecules with two yellow spheres and molecules with one blue and one yellow sphere.
Determine the chemical formulas for the reactants: the yellow spheres represent sulfur, so the molecule with two yellow spheres is S2, and the molecule with one blue and one yellow sphere is NS.
Examine the products: there are molecules with one blue sphere and three yellow spheres.
Determine the chemical formula for the products: the molecule with one blue and three yellow spheres is NS3.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Symbols and Formulas
Chemical symbols are shorthand representations of elements, where each element is denoted by one or two letters, such as 'O' for oxygen and 'N' for nitrogen. A chemical formula indicates the types and numbers of atoms in a molecule, such as O2 for diatomic oxygen or N2 for diatomic nitrogen. Understanding how to write these symbols and formulas is essential for accurately representing chemical substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:04
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 2
Molecular Structure
Molecular structure refers to the arrangement of atoms within a molecule, including how they are bonded together. In the context of the question, the image shows different arrangements of red (oxygen) and blue (nitrogen) spheres, which represent the molecular structures of the reactants and products. Recognizing these structures helps in identifying the correct chemical formulas for the substances involved.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:34
Molecular Models Example 1
Reactants and Products in Chemical Reactions
In a chemical reaction, reactants are the starting substances that undergo transformation, while products are the substances formed as a result of the reaction. The question involves identifying the reactants and products based on the molecular models provided. Understanding the distinction between these two categories is crucial for writing balanced chemical equations and formulas.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:58
Chemical Reaction: Chemical Change Concept 1
Watch next
Master Molecular Models Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice