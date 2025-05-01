Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Molecular Geometry Molecular geometry refers to the three-dimensional arrangement of atoms within a molecule. It is determined by the number of bonding pairs and lone pairs of electrons around the central atom, which influences the shape of the molecule. Understanding molecular geometry is crucial for predicting the physical and chemical properties of substances, including reactivity and polarity. Recommended video: Guided course 01:30 01:30 Molecular Geometry (Simplified) Concept 1

VSEPR Theory Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion (VSEPR) theory is a model used to predict the geometry of individual molecules based on the repulsion between electron pairs in the valence shell of the central atom. According to VSEPR, electron pairs will arrange themselves to minimize repulsion, leading to specific molecular shapes. For methylamine, this theory helps determine its trigonal pyramidal shape due to the presence of a lone pair on the nitrogen atom. Recommended video: Guided course 05:22 05:22 Atomic Theory