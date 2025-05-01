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Multiple Choice
In the periodic table, what is meant by a “family” (also called a group)?
A
A horizontal row of elements that have the same number of electron shells
B
Any collection of elements that are all metals
C
A set of elements that all have the same atomic mass
D
A vertical column of elements that share similar chemical properties and have the same number of valence electrons
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is organized in two main ways: horizontally in rows called periods, and vertically in columns called groups or families.
Recognize that elements in the same vertical column (family or group) share similar chemical properties because they have the same number of valence electrons, which are the electrons in the outermost shell.
Recall that valence electrons largely determine how an element reacts chemically, so elements in the same family tend to behave similarly in chemical reactions.
Note that a horizontal row (period) represents elements with the same number of electron shells, but different chemical properties because their valence electrons differ.
Therefore, a 'family' or 'group' in the periodic table refers to a vertical column of elements that share similar chemical properties and have the same number of valence electrons.
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