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Multiple Choice
Which family (group) on the periodic table is generally considered the most reactive overall?
A
Alkaline earth metals (Group 2)
B
Noble gases (Group 18)
C
Transition metals (Groups 3–12)
D
Alkali metals (Group 1)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the periodic table is organized into groups (vertical columns) where elements share similar chemical properties.
Recall that reactivity in metals generally increases as you move down a group and decreases as you move across a period from left to right.
Identify the characteristics of each group: Alkali metals (Group 1) are highly reactive metals that readily lose one electron; Alkaline earth metals (Group 2) are less reactive than alkali metals; Transition metals (Groups 3–12) have variable reactivity; Noble gases (Group 18) are mostly inert and unreactive.
Recognize that alkali metals are the most reactive overall because they have a single valence electron that they lose easily to form positive ions, making them highly reactive, especially with water and halogens.
Conclude that the family generally considered the most reactive overall is the Alkali metals (Group 1) due to their electron configuration and tendency to participate in chemical reactions.
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