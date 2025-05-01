Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Electron Arrangements
Problem 21
Textbook Question
For chlorine, identify the group number, give the number of electrons in each occupied shell, and write its valence-shell configuration.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the group number of chlorine in the periodic table. Chlorine is located in Group 17, which is also known as the halogens.
Determine the atomic number of chlorine, which is 17. This tells us that chlorine has 17 electrons.
Distribute the 17 electrons into the appropriate electron shells. The first shell can hold up to 2 electrons, the second shell can hold up to 8 electrons, and the third shell can hold the remaining electrons.
Write the electron configuration for chlorine. Start filling the electrons from the lowest energy level to the highest: 1s, 2s, 2p, 3s, and 3p.
Identify the valence-shell configuration. The valence shell is the outermost shell, which for chlorine is the third shell. Write the configuration for the valence electrons.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Group Number
The group number in the periodic table indicates the number of valence electrons in the outermost shell of an element. Chlorine is located in Group 17 (or Group VIIA), which means it has seven valence electrons. This classification helps predict the element's chemical behavior and reactivity.
Electron Shells
Electron shells are the regions around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found. For chlorine, which has an atomic number of 17, the electron configuration is 2 electrons in the first shell, 8 in the second, and 7 in the third. Understanding the distribution of electrons across these shells is crucial for grasping the atom's structure and bonding properties.
Valence-Shell Configuration
The valence-shell configuration refers to the arrangement of electrons in the outermost shell of an atom, which determines its chemical properties. For chlorine, the valence-shell configuration is 3s² 3p⁵, indicating that it has two electrons in the s subshell and five in the p subshell of the third energy level. This configuration is key to understanding how chlorine interacts with other elements.
