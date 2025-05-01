Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Group Number The group number in the periodic table indicates the number of valence electrons in the outermost shell of an element. Chlorine is located in Group 17 (or Group VIIA), which means it has seven valence electrons. This classification helps predict the element's chemical behavior and reactivity.

Electron Shells Electron shells are the regions around an atom's nucleus where electrons are likely to be found. For chlorine, which has an atomic number of 17, the electron configuration is 2 electrons in the first shell, 8 in the second, and 7 in the third. Understanding the distribution of electrons across these shells is crucial for grasping the atom's structure and bonding properties.