9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Electron Arrangements
Problem 14
Textbook Question
How many electrons are present in an atom in which the first and second shells and the 3s subshell are filled? Name the element.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the electron configuration for the given condition: the first and second shells and the 3s subshell are filled.
The first shell (n=1) can hold up to 2 electrons, so it is filled with 2 electrons.
The second shell (n=2) can hold up to 8 electrons, so it is filled with 8 electrons.
The 3s subshell can hold up to 2 electrons, so it is filled with 2 electrons.
Add the electrons from each filled shell and subshell: 2 (1s) + 8 (2s and 2p) + 2 (3s) to find the total number of electrons.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Electron Shells and Subshells
Electron shells are energy levels around an atom's nucleus where electrons reside. Each shell can hold a specific number of electrons, determined by the formula 2n², where n is the shell level. Subshells (s, p, d, f) are divisions within shells that further define the distribution of electrons, with s subshells holding a maximum of 2 electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:53
Electronic Structure: Subshells Example 1
Electron Configuration
Electron configuration describes the arrangement of electrons in an atom's shells and subshells. It follows the Aufbau principle, which states that electrons fill the lowest energy levels first. For example, the configuration for an atom with filled first and second shells and a filled 3s subshell would be 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s², indicating a total of 18 electrons.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:08
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
Identifying Elements by Electron Count
The number of electrons in a neutral atom is equal to its atomic number, which identifies the element. In this case, with 18 electrons, the element is Argon (Ar), as it has an atomic number of 18. Understanding the relationship between electron count and atomic identity is crucial for recognizing elements in the periodic table.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:14
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Example 1
