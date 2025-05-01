Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Shells and Subshells Electron shells are energy levels around an atom's nucleus where electrons reside. Each shell can hold a specific number of electrons, determined by the formula 2n², where n is the shell level. Subshells (s, p, d, f) are divisions within shells that further define the distribution of electrons, with s subshells holding a maximum of 2 electrons.

Electron Configuration Electron configuration describes the arrangement of electrons in an atom's shells and subshells. It follows the Aufbau principle, which states that electrons fill the lowest energy levels first. For example, the configuration for an atom with filled first and second shells and a filled 3s subshell would be 1s² 2s² 2p⁶ 3s², indicating a total of 18 electrons.