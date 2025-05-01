Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Electron Configuration Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. For the given element, the filled n = 1 and n = 2 shells indicate that these orbitals are fully occupied, while the presence of six electrons in the n = 3 shell suggests a configuration of 3s² 3p⁴, which corresponds to the element sulfur. Recommended video: Guided course 01:08 01:08 The Electron Configuration: Condensed

Periodic Table Groups Elements are organized into groups on the periodic table based on their electron configurations and chemical properties. The element with six electrons in the n = 3 shell belongs to Group 16 (the chalcogens), which is classified as a main group element. This classification helps in predicting the element's reactivity and bonding behavior. Recommended video: Guided course 05:33 05:33 Periodic Table: Group Names