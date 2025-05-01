Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Energy of Activation The energy of activation is the minimum energy required to initiate a chemical reaction. It represents the energy barrier that reactants must overcome for the reaction to proceed. This energy is necessary to break bonds in the reactants and form new bonds in the products, allowing the reaction to occur. Recommended video: Guided course 02:23 02:23 Energy Diagrams Concept 2

Reaction Mechanism A reaction mechanism is a step-by-step description of the pathway taken during a chemical reaction. It outlines the sequence of elementary steps, including the formation of intermediates and transition states. Understanding the mechanism helps explain how energy is absorbed or released at different stages, particularly in relation to the energy of activation. Recommended video: Guided course 01:53 01:53 Redox Reactions