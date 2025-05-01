Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
15. Chemical Equilibrium
Energy Diagrams
Problem 42
Textbook Question
Which reaction is faster, one with E_act = +10 kcal/mol(+41.8 kJ/mol) or one with E_act = +5 kcal/mol(+20.9 kJ/mol)? Explain.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the rate of a chemical reaction is influenced by the activation energy (E_{act}), which is the minimum energy required for a reaction to occur.
Recognize that a lower activation energy generally means that a reaction will proceed faster because fewer energy barriers need to be overcome for the reactants to transform into products.
Compare the given activation energies: E_{act} = +10 \text{ kcal/mol} (+41.8 \text{ kJ/mol}) and E_{act} = +5 \text{ kcal/mol} (+20.9 \text{ kJ/mol}).
Identify that the reaction with E_{act} = +5 \text{ kcal/mol} (+20.9 \text{ kJ/mol}) has a lower activation energy compared to the reaction with E_{act} = +10 \text{ kcal/mol} (+41.8 \text{ kJ/mol}).
Conclude that the reaction with the lower activation energy (E_{act} = +5 \text{ kcal/mol}) is expected to be faster than the one with the higher activation energy (E_{act} = +10 \text{ kcal/mol}).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Activation Energy (E_act)
Activation energy (E_act) is the minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to occur. It represents the energy barrier that reactants must overcome to transform into products. A lower activation energy indicates that a reaction can proceed more easily and quickly, as fewer energy collisions are needed to reach the transition state.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:23
Energy Diagrams Concept 2
Reaction Rate
The reaction rate refers to the speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It is influenced by several factors, including temperature, concentration, and the presence of catalysts. Generally, reactions with lower activation energies have higher rates because they require less energy to initiate.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:07
Rate of Reaction Concept 1
Arrhenius Equation
The Arrhenius equation describes the relationship between the rate constant of a reaction and its activation energy, temperature, and a pre-exponential factor. It is expressed as k = A * e^(-E_act/RT), where k is the rate constant, A is the frequency factor, R is the gas constant, and T is the temperature in Kelvin. This equation illustrates that as activation energy decreases, the rate constant increases, leading to faster reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:11
Arrhenius Acids & Bases Concept 1
