Activation Energy (E_act) Activation energy (E_act) is the minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to occur. It represents the energy barrier that reactants must overcome to transform into products. A lower activation energy indicates that a reaction can proceed more easily and quickly, as fewer energy collisions are needed to reach the transition state. Recommended video: Guided course 02:23 02:23 Energy Diagrams Concept 2

Reaction Rate The reaction rate refers to the speed at which reactants are converted into products in a chemical reaction. It is influenced by several factors, including temperature, concentration, and the presence of catalysts. Generally, reactions with lower activation energies have higher rates because they require less energy to initiate. Recommended video: Guided course 01:07 01:07 Rate of Reaction Concept 1