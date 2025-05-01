Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
15. Chemical Equilibrium
Energy Diagrams
Problem 75
Textbook Question
Sketch an energy diagram for a system in which the forward reaction has E_act = +25 kcal/mol (+105 kJ/mol) and the reverse reaction has E_act = +35 kcal/mol (+146 kJ/mol).Is the forward process endergonic or exergonic?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the activation energy (E_{act}) for both the forward and reverse reactions. The forward reaction has E_{act} = +25 \text{ kcal/mol} (+105 \text{ kJ/mol}), and the reverse reaction has E_{act} = +35 \text{ kcal/mol} (+146 \text{ kJ/mol}).
Understand that the activation energy is the energy barrier that must be overcome for a reaction to proceed. It is the difference in energy between the reactants and the transition state.
Sketch the energy diagram: Start by drawing a horizontal line to represent the energy level of the reactants. Then, draw a peak to represent the transition state, with the height of the peak above the reactants corresponding to the activation energy of the forward reaction (+25 kcal/mol).
Draw another horizontal line to represent the energy level of the products. The difference in height between the reactants and products will indicate whether the reaction is endergonic or exergonic.
Determine if the forward process is endergonic or exergonic: If the energy level of the products is lower than that of the reactants, the reaction is exergonic (releases energy). If the energy level of the products is higher, the reaction is endergonic (absorbs energy).
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Activation Energy (E_act)
Activation energy is the minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to occur. It represents the energy barrier that reactants must overcome to transform into products. In this question, the forward reaction has an activation energy of +25 kcal/mol, while the reverse reaction has a higher activation energy of +35 kcal/mol, indicating that the forward reaction is less energetically demanding than the reverse.
Endergonic vs. Exergonic Reactions
Endergonic reactions absorb energy from their surroundings, resulting in a positive change in Gibbs free energy (ΔG > 0), while exergonic reactions release energy, leading to a negative change in Gibbs free energy (ΔG < 0). To determine whether the forward process is endergonic or exergonic, one must consider the relative energies of reactants and products, which can be inferred from the activation energies provided.
Gibbs Free Energy (ΔG)
Gibbs free energy is a thermodynamic potential that measures the maximum reversible work obtainable from a thermodynamic system at constant temperature and pressure. The sign of ΔG indicates the spontaneity of a reaction: a negative ΔG suggests that the reaction can occur spontaneously (exergonic), while a positive ΔG indicates that the reaction is non-spontaneous (endergonic). Understanding ΔG is crucial for determining the nature of the forward reaction in this context.
