Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Activation Energy (E_act) Activation energy is the minimum energy required for a chemical reaction to occur. It represents the energy barrier that reactants must overcome to transform into products. In this question, the forward reaction has an activation energy of +25 kcal/mol, while the reverse reaction has a higher activation energy of +35 kcal/mol, indicating that the forward reaction is less energetically demanding than the reverse. Recommended video: Guided course 02:23 02:23 Energy Diagrams Concept 2

Endergonic vs. Exergonic Reactions Endergonic reactions absorb energy from their surroundings, resulting in a positive change in Gibbs free energy (ΔG > 0), while exergonic reactions release energy, leading to a negative change in Gibbs free energy (ΔG < 0). To determine whether the forward process is endergonic or exergonic, one must consider the relative energies of reactants and products, which can be inferred from the activation energies provided. Recommended video: Guided course 02:45 02:45 Intensive vs. Extensive Properties