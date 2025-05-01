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Multiple Choice
Which of the following elements is strongly magnetic (ferromagnetic) at room temperature?
A
Iron (Fe)
B
Sulfur (S)
C
Zinc (Zn)
D
Neon (Ne)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of ferromagnetism: Ferromagnetic materials have unpaired electrons that create magnetic moments, which align parallel to each other, resulting in strong magnetism at room temperature.
Recall that common ferromagnetic elements include Iron (Fe), Cobalt (Co), and Nickel (Ni), which have partially filled d-orbitals contributing to their magnetic properties.
Analyze each element given: Sulfur (S) and Neon (Ne) are nonmetals with paired electrons, so they are not ferromagnetic; Zinc (Zn) is a transition metal but has a filled d-subshell, making it diamagnetic or weakly magnetic.
Identify Iron (Fe) as a transition metal with unpaired electrons in its d-orbitals, which makes it strongly ferromagnetic at room temperature.
Conclude that among the options, Iron (Fe) is the element that exhibits strong ferromagnetism at room temperature.
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