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Multiple Choice
Which of the following elements is classified as a nonmetal and is a solid at STP?
A
Neutherfordium (Rf)
B
Neon (Ne)
C
Chlorine (Cl)
D
Carbon (C)
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the classification of elements into metals, nonmetals, and metalloids based on their properties such as conductivity, malleability, and appearance.
Recall that STP (Standard Temperature and Pressure) refers to a temperature of 0°C (273 K) and a pressure of 1 atm, and consider the physical state of elements under these conditions.
Review the given elements: Rutherfordium (Rf) is a metal, Neon (Ne) is a noble gas and a gas at STP, Chlorine (Cl) is a nonmetal but exists as a gas at STP, and Carbon (C) is a nonmetal that is solid at STP.
Identify that the element which is both a nonmetal and solid at STP must have properties consistent with nonmetals and be in the solid phase under standard conditions.
Conclude that Carbon (C) fits both criteria as a nonmetal and solid at STP, making it the correct choice.
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