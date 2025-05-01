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Multiple Choice
Who is most commonly credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table (1869) by arranging elements according to recurring chemical properties?
A
J. J. Thomson
B
Antoine Lavoisier
C
Niels Bohr
D
Dmitri Mendeleev
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the question is about the historical development of the periodic table, a fundamental tool in chemistry that organizes elements based on their properties.
Recall that the periodic table was first widely recognized in 1869, and it arranged elements according to recurring chemical properties, which helped predict the existence and properties of undiscovered elements.
Identify the key figures mentioned: J. J. Thomson is known for discovering the electron, Antoine Lavoisier is known for defining elements and the law of conservation of mass, and Niels Bohr is known for his model of the atom.
Recognize that Dmitri Mendeleev is most commonly credited with creating the first widely recognized periodic table in 1869 by arranging elements in order of increasing atomic mass and grouping them by similar chemical properties.
Conclude that the correct answer to the question is Dmitri Mendeleev, as he laid the foundation for the modern periodic table.
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