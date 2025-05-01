Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solutions A solution is a homogeneous mixture where one substance (the solute) is completely dissolved in another (the solvent). The particles in a solution are at the molecular or ionic level, making them too small to be seen. Solutions do not scatter light and have a uniform composition throughout, which means they appear clear and transparent.

Colloids Colloids are mixtures where fine particles of one substance are dispersed within another, but not dissolved. These particles are larger than those in solutions, typically ranging from 1 nanometer to 1 micrometer. Colloids can scatter light, a phenomenon known as the Tyndall effect, and they often appear cloudy or opaque, distinguishing them from clear solutions.