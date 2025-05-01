Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Solutions
Problem 33
How can you tell a solution from a colloid?
1
Understand the definitions: A solution is a homogeneous mixture where the solute is completely dissolved in the solvent, while a colloid is a mixture where the particle size is intermediate between a true solution and a suspension.
Observe the appearance: Solutions are typically clear and transparent, whereas colloids can appear cloudy or opaque due to the scattering of light by the larger particles.
Perform the Tyndall effect test: Shine a beam of light through the mixture. If the light scatters and the path of the light is visible, it indicates a colloid. In a true solution, the light will pass through without scattering.
Consider the particle size: In a solution, the particles are at the molecular or ionic level, typically less than 1 nanometer. In a colloid, the particles range from 1 to 1000 nanometers.
Check for sedimentation: Solutions do not settle out over time, while colloids may show some settling of particles if left undisturbed for a long period.
Solutions
A solution is a homogeneous mixture where one substance (the solute) is completely dissolved in another (the solvent). The particles in a solution are at the molecular or ionic level, making them too small to be seen. Solutions do not scatter light and have a uniform composition throughout, which means they appear clear and transparent.
Colloids
Colloids are mixtures where fine particles of one substance are dispersed within another, but not dissolved. These particles are larger than those in solutions, typically ranging from 1 nanometer to 1 micrometer. Colloids can scatter light, a phenomenon known as the Tyndall effect, and they often appear cloudy or opaque, distinguishing them from clear solutions.
Separation Techniques
To differentiate between a solution and a colloid, various separation techniques can be employed. For instance, filtration can separate colloidal particles from a liquid, as they are larger than the pores of the filter. Additionally, centrifugation can be used to separate colloids based on particle size and density, while solutions remain homogeneous and cannot be separated by these methods.
