Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Solutions A solution is a homogeneous mixture where one substance (the solute) is completely dissolved in another (the solvent). The particles in a solution are at the molecular or ionic level, making them too small to be seen and unable to settle out or be separated by filtration. Solutions can pass through semipermeable membranes, which allows for the movement of solvent molecules while retaining solute particles. Recommended video: Guided course 01:39 01:39 Solutions

Colloids Colloids are mixtures where fine particles are dispersed within a continuous medium, but they do not settle out over time. The particle size in colloids is larger than that in solutions but smaller than in suspensions, typically ranging from 1 nanometer to 1 micrometer. Colloids can scatter light (Tyndall effect) and cannot be separated by ordinary filtration, but they can be separated by semipermeable membranes depending on the size of the particles. Recommended video: Guided course 02:38 02:38 Solutions