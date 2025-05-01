Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heterogeneous vs. Homogeneous Mixtures Mixtures can be classified as heterogeneous or homogeneous based on their composition. Heterogeneous mixtures consist of visibly different substances or phases, such as oil and water, where individual components can be identified. In contrast, homogeneous mixtures have a uniform composition throughout, meaning the individual components are not distinguishable, like saltwater.

Solutions A solution is a type of homogeneous mixture where one substance (the solute) is completely dissolved in another (the solvent). Solutions are characterized by their clear appearance and the inability to separate the solute from the solvent through filtration. Common examples include sugar dissolved in water and air, which is a solution of gases.