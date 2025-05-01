Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
13. Solutions
Solutions
Problem 1
Textbook Question
Classify the following liquid mixtures as heterogeneous or homogeneous. Further classify each homogeneous mixture as a solution or colloid.Hand lotion
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the definitions: A heterogeneous mixture is one where the components are not uniformly distributed, and you can often see the different parts. A homogeneous mixture is one where the components are uniformly distributed throughout the mixture.
Identify the type of mixture: Hand lotion is typically a homogeneous mixture because it appears uniform throughout and you cannot see different components with the naked eye.
Further classify the homogeneous mixture: Homogeneous mixtures can be further classified as solutions or colloids. Solutions are mixtures where the solute is completely dissolved in the solvent, and the particles are at the molecular or ionic level. Colloids have larger particles than solutions, which are dispersed throughout the solvent but do not settle out.
Determine if hand lotion is a solution or colloid: Hand lotion is a colloid because it contains larger particles (such as emulsified oils and water) that are dispersed throughout the mixture but do not settle out over time.
Conclude the classification: Therefore, hand lotion is a homogeneous mixture and can be further classified as a colloid.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Heterogeneous vs. Homogeneous Mixtures
Mixtures can be classified as heterogeneous or homogeneous based on their composition. Heterogeneous mixtures consist of visibly different substances or phases, such as oil and water, where individual components can be identified. In contrast, homogeneous mixtures have a uniform composition throughout, meaning the individual components are not distinguishable, like saltwater.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:45
Intensive vs. Extensive Properties
Solutions
A solution is a type of homogeneous mixture where one substance (the solute) is completely dissolved in another (the solvent). Solutions are characterized by their clear appearance and the inability to separate the solute from the solvent through filtration. Common examples include sugar dissolved in water and air, which is a solution of gases.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:39
Solutions
Colloids
Colloids are another type of homogeneous mixture where fine particles of one substance are dispersed within another but do not settle out over time. Unlike solutions, colloids can scatter light, a phenomenon known as the Tyndall effect. Examples include milk and fog, where the dispersed particles are small enough to remain suspended but large enough to affect the mixture's properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:38
Solutions