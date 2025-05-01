Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
7. Chemical Reactions
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified)
Problem 23
Textbook Question
Why is it not possible to balance an equation by changing the subscript on a substance, say from H₂O to H₂O₂?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that a chemical equation represents a chemical reaction where reactants are transformed into products, and it must obey the Law of Conservation of Mass.
Recognize that the subscripts in a chemical formula indicate the number of atoms of each element in a molecule, defining the identity and properties of the substance.
Realize that changing the subscript in a chemical formula alters the actual substance, creating a different compound with different properties (e.g., H₂O is water, while H₂O₂ is hydrogen peroxide).
To balance a chemical equation, adjust the coefficients (the numbers in front of the chemical formulas) to ensure the same number of each type of atom on both sides of the equation, without changing the subscripts.
Remember that balancing equations by changing coefficients maintains the identity of the substances involved, ensuring the reaction accurately represents the transformation of reactants to products.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Chemical Formula
A chemical formula represents the composition of a substance, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. For example, H₂O signifies two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, while H₂O₂ indicates two hydrogen atoms and two oxygen atoms. Changing the subscripts alters the identity of the compound, which is crucial for understanding chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:08
Molecular Formula
Law of Conservation of Mass
The Law of Conservation of Mass states that mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction. This principle requires that the number of each type of atom must remain constant before and after a reaction. Therefore, balancing a chemical equation involves adjusting coefficients, not subscripts, to ensure that the same number of each atom appears on both sides of the equation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:48
Law of Conservation of Mass
Balancing Chemical Equations
Balancing chemical equations involves ensuring that the number of atoms for each element is equal on both sides of the equation. This is achieved by adjusting the coefficients (the numbers in front of compounds) rather than the subscripts, which would change the substances involved. Properly balanced equations reflect the stoichiometry of the reaction, allowing for accurate predictions of product formation.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:32
Balancing Chemical Equations (Simplified) Concept 1
