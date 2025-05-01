Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Formula A chemical formula represents the composition of a substance, indicating the types and numbers of atoms present. For example, H₂O signifies two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom, while H₂O₂ indicates two hydrogen atoms and two oxygen atoms. Changing the subscripts alters the identity of the compound, which is crucial for understanding chemical reactions.

Law of Conservation of Mass The Law of Conservation of Mass states that mass is neither created nor destroyed in a chemical reaction. This principle requires that the number of each type of atom must remain constant before and after a reaction. Therefore, balancing a chemical equation involves adjusting coefficients, not subscripts, to ensure that the same number of each atom appears on both sides of the equation.