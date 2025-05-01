Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Measured Numbers Measured numbers are values obtained through measurement and can vary due to limitations in precision and accuracy. They include values that are subject to uncertainty, such as the length of an object or the volume of a liquid. In scientific contexts, these numbers often come with a degree of error, reflecting the reliability of the measurement process.

Exact Numbers Exact numbers are values that are counted or defined and have no uncertainty associated with them. They are typically whole numbers, such as the number of students in a classroom or the number of tablets in a package. Exact numbers are considered to have an infinite number of significant figures, making them precise and reliable for calculations.