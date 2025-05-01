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Multiple Choice
Based on periodic trends, which element has the largest atomic radius?
A
B
C
D
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Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that atomic radius generally increases as you move down a group (column) in the periodic table because additional electron shells are added, making the atom larger.
Recognize that atomic radius generally decreases as you move from left to right across a period (row) due to increasing nuclear charge pulling electrons closer to the nucleus.
Identify the positions of the given elements on the periodic table: Cs (Cesium) is in Group 1, Period 6; Na (Sodium) is in Group 1, Period 3; Cl (Chlorine) is in Group 17, Period 3; F (Fluorine) is in Group 17, Period 2.
Compare the elements by their group and period: since Cs is in the same group as Na but in a lower period, it has more electron shells and thus a larger atomic radius than Na; Cl and F are in a different group and period, generally smaller in radius than Group 1 elements in the same or lower periods.
Conclude that based on these periodic trends, the element with the largest atomic radius among the options is the one located furthest down and to the left on the periodic table, which is Cs.
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