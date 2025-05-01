Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Gas Behavior and Temperature The behavior of gases is significantly influenced by temperature. As temperature decreases, the kinetic energy of gas particles also decreases, leading to reduced movement and potential condensation into a liquid if the temperature drops below the boiling point. Understanding this relationship is crucial for predicting how gas will behave under varying thermal conditions. Recommended video: Guided course 01:15 01:15 The Ideal Gas Law

Boiling Point The boiling point of a substance is the temperature at which its vapor pressure equals the external pressure, causing it to change from a liquid to a gas. In the context of the question, knowing the boiling points of the gas at 200 K and 100 K helps determine whether the gas will remain in the gaseous state or condense into a liquid when the temperature is lowered to 150 K. Recommended video: Guided course 03:05 03:05 Boiling Point Elevation Concept 1