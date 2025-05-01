Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heat of Fusion The heat of fusion is the amount of energy required to change a substance from solid to liquid at its melting point without changing its temperature. For water, this value is approximately 334 joules per gram. In the context of the question, it is essential for calculating the energy needed to melt ice into liquid water. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Heat Capacity

Specific Heat Capacity Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat energy required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. For water, this value is about 4.18 joules per gram per degree Celsius. This concept is crucial for determining the energy needed to warm the liquid water from 0 °C to 100 °C in the given problem. Recommended video: Guided course 02:19 02:19 Heat Capacity