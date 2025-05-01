Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
Heating and Cooling Curves
Problem 53
Using the values for the heat of fusion, specific heat of water, and/or heat of vaporization, calculate the amount of heat energy in each of the following:c. kilojoules needed to melt 24.0 g of ice at 0 °C, warm the liquid to 100 °C, and change it to steam at 100 °C
1
Identify the three stages of the process: melting ice, heating water, and vaporizing water.
Calculate the heat required to melt 24.0 g of ice at 0 °C using the heat of fusion. Use the formula: \( q = m \times \Delta H_{fus} \), where \( m \) is the mass and \( \Delta H_{fus} \) is the heat of fusion.
Calculate the heat required to warm the liquid water from 0 °C to 100 °C using the specific heat capacity of water. Use the formula: \( q = m \times c \times \Delta T \), where \( c \) is the specific heat capacity and \( \Delta T \) is the temperature change.
Calculate the heat required to vaporize the water at 100 °C using the heat of vaporization. Use the formula: \( q = m \times \Delta H_{vap} \), where \( \Delta H_{vap} \) is the heat of vaporization.
Add the heat values from each step to find the total heat energy required for the entire process.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Heat of Fusion
The heat of fusion is the amount of energy required to change a substance from solid to liquid at its melting point without changing its temperature. For water, this value is approximately 334 joules per gram. In the context of the question, it is essential for calculating the energy needed to melt ice into liquid water.
Specific Heat Capacity
Specific heat capacity is the amount of heat energy required to raise the temperature of one gram of a substance by one degree Celsius. For water, this value is about 4.18 joules per gram per degree Celsius. This concept is crucial for determining the energy needed to warm the liquid water from 0 °C to 100 °C in the given problem.
Heat of Vaporization
The heat of vaporization is the amount of energy needed to convert a unit mass of a liquid into vapor at its boiling point without changing its temperature. For water, this value is approximately 2260 joules per gram. This concept is necessary for calculating the energy required to convert the liquid water at 100 °C into steam.
