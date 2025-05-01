Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Heat of Vaporization The heat of vaporization is the amount of energy required to convert a unit mass of a liquid into vapor without a change in temperature. This process occurs at the boiling point of the liquid and is crucial for understanding phase changes. It reflects the strength of intermolecular forces within the liquid; stronger forces result in a higher heat of vaporization. Recommended video: Guided course 09:03 09:03 The Heating Curve

Intermolecular Forces Intermolecular forces are the attractive forces between molecules that influence physical properties such as boiling and melting points. These forces include hydrogen bonding, dipole-dipole interactions, and London dispersion forces. The type and strength of these forces determine how much energy is needed for a liquid to transition into a gas, directly affecting its heat of vaporization. Recommended video: Guided course 01:59 01:59 Intermolecular Forces (Simplified) Concept 1