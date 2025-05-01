Table of contents
12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces
Heating and Cooling Curves
Problem 91
Textbook Question
What is a liquid's heat of vaporization?
Verified step by step guidance
1
The heat of vaporization is the amount of energy required to convert a given amount of a liquid into a gas at its boiling point, without changing its temperature.
This process involves breaking the intermolecular forces that hold the liquid molecules together, allowing them to move freely as a gas.
The heat of vaporization is typically expressed in units of energy per mole, such as joules per mole (J/mol) or kilojoules per mole (kJ/mol).
To calculate the heat absorbed during vaporization, you can use the formula: \( q = n \times \Delta H_{vap} \), where \( q \) is the heat absorbed, \( n \) is the number of moles, and \( \Delta H_{vap} \) is the heat of vaporization.
Understanding the heat of vaporization is important in fields such as chemistry and engineering, as it helps predict how substances will behave under different temperature and pressure conditions.
