Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
3. Matter and Energy
Classification of Matter
Problem 72
Textbook Question
Classify each of the following as an element, a compound, or a mixture: (3.1)b. a salad dressing of oil and vinegar
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the components of the salad dressing: oil and vinegar.
Determine if the components are chemically combined or physically mixed. In this case, oil and vinegar are physically mixed.
Consider whether the components can be separated by physical means. Oil and vinegar can be separated by methods such as decanting or using a separatory funnel.
Recognize that a mixture consists of two or more substances that are not chemically bonded and can be separated by physical means.
Classify the salad dressing as a mixture because it is a physical combination of oil and vinegar that can be separated by physical methods.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Elements
Elements are pure substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means. They consist of only one type of atom and are represented on the periodic table. Examples include hydrogen (H), oxygen (O), and gold (Au). Understanding elements is fundamental in chemistry as they are the building blocks of all matter.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:14
Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified) Example 1
Compounds
Compounds are substances formed when two or more different elements chemically bond together in fixed proportions. They have unique properties that differ from the individual elements that compose them. Water (H2O) and carbon dioxide (CO2) are common examples. Recognizing compounds is essential for understanding chemical reactions and the formation of new substances.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Naming Ionic Compounds
Mixtures
Mixtures are combinations of two or more substances that retain their individual properties and can be separated by physical means. They can be homogeneous (uniform composition) or heterogeneous (distinct phases). A salad dressing of oil and vinegar is a classic example of a heterogeneous mixture, where the components can be seen and separated. Understanding mixtures is crucial for distinguishing between different types of matter.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:35
Solubility and Intermolecular Forces Concept 1
