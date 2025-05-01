Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Chemical Compounds Chemical compounds are substances formed when two or more elements chemically bond together in fixed proportions. In the given reaction, hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) is a chemical compound because it consists of hydrogen and oxygen atoms bonded together. Compounds have distinct properties that differ from the individual elements that compose them.

Elements Elements are pure substances that cannot be broken down into simpler substances by chemical means. They are the fundamental building blocks of matter, represented on the periodic table. In the reaction provided, hydrogen (H₂) and oxygen (O₂) are elements, as they consist of only one type of atom and cannot be decomposed into simpler substances.