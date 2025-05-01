Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Macrominerals Macrominerals are essential minerals that the body requires in larger amounts, typically more than 100 milligrams per day. They play crucial roles in various physiological functions, including bone health, muscle function, and nerve transmission. Common macrominerals include calcium, potassium, magnesium, sodium, and phosphorus, each contributing to vital processes in maintaining overall health.

Mineral Functions Minerals are inorganic substances that are vital for numerous bodily functions. They help in the formation of bones and teeth, the regulation of metabolism, and the maintenance of fluid balance. Each mineral has specific roles; for instance, calcium is essential for bone strength, while potassium is important for heart and muscle function. Recommended video: Guided course 01:34 01:34 Classification of Matter