Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
4. Atoms and Elements
Periodic Table: Classifications
Problem 15
Textbook Question
Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:a. What is a macromineral?
Verified step by step guidance
1
A macromineral is a type of mineral that is required by the human body in relatively large amounts compared to trace minerals.
These minerals are essential for various bodily functions, including bone health, fluid balance, and muscle function.
Examples of macrominerals include calcium, phosphorus, magnesium, sodium, potassium, chloride, and sulfur.
The body needs these minerals in amounts greater than 100 milligrams per day to maintain health and proper physiological functions.
Macrominerals are obtained through a balanced diet, and deficiencies or excesses can lead to health issues.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Macrominerals
Macrominerals are essential minerals that the body requires in larger amounts, typically more than 100 milligrams per day. They play crucial roles in various physiological functions, including bone health, muscle function, and nerve transmission. Common macrominerals include calcium, potassium, magnesium, sodium, and phosphorus, each contributing to vital processes in maintaining overall health.
Mineral Functions
Minerals are inorganic substances that are vital for numerous bodily functions. They help in the formation of bones and teeth, the regulation of metabolism, and the maintenance of fluid balance. Each mineral has specific roles; for instance, calcium is essential for bone strength, while potassium is important for heart and muscle function.
Dietary Sources of Macrominerals
Macrominerals are obtained from various dietary sources, including fruits, vegetables, dairy products, nuts, and meats. A balanced diet typically provides sufficient amounts of these minerals, but deficiencies can occur due to poor dietary choices or certain health conditions. Understanding food sources is crucial for ensuring adequate intake and preventing health issues related to mineral deficiencies.
