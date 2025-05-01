Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
4. Atoms and Elements
Periodic Table: Classifications
Problem 12
Textbook Question
Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:a. located in Group 2A (2)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the periodic table group number for Group 2A, which is also known as Group 2.
Recognize that Group 2 elements are called alkaline earth metals.
Recall that metals are typically shiny, good conductors of heat and electricity, and are malleable and ductile.
Understand that all elements in Group 2A (2) are metals.
Conclude that any element located in Group 2A (2) is classified as a metal.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Periodic Table Groups
The periodic table is organized into columns called groups, which share similar chemical properties. Group 2A, also known as Group 2, contains alkaline earth metals, which are characterized by having two electrons in their outermost shell. Understanding the group classification helps in identifying the elemental properties and their reactivity.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:33
Periodic Table: Group Names
Metals, Nonmetals, and Metalloids
Elements are categorized as metals, nonmetals, or metalloids based on their physical and chemical properties. Metals are typically shiny, conductive, and malleable, while nonmetals are usually dull, insulative, and brittle. Metalloids exhibit properties of both metals and nonmetals, making them unique in their behavior and applications.
Recommended video:
Alkaline Earth Metals
Alkaline earth metals are the elements found in Group 2A of the periodic table, including beryllium, magnesium, calcium, strontium, barium, and radium. These metals are known for their reactivity, especially with water, and they typically form +2 cations. Recognizing these elements as metals is crucial for understanding their role in chemical reactions and compounds.
Recommended video:
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice