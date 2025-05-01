Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Table Groups The periodic table is organized into columns called groups, which share similar chemical properties. Group 2A, also known as Group 2, contains alkaline earth metals, which are characterized by having two electrons in their outermost shell. Understanding the group classification helps in identifying the elemental properties and their reactivity.

Metals, Nonmetals, and Metalloids Elements are categorized as metals, nonmetals, or metalloids based on their physical and chemical properties. Metals are typically shiny, conductive, and malleable, while nonmetals are usually dull, insulative, and brittle. Metalloids exhibit properties of both metals and nonmetals, making them unique in their behavior and applications.