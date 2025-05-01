Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
4. Atoms and Elements
Periodic Table: Classifications
Problem 11
Textbook Question
Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:e. located in Group 8A (18)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the element located in Group 8A (18) of the periodic table. This group is known as the noble gases.
Recall that noble gases are a group of elements that are characterized by their lack of reactivity due to having a full valence shell of electrons.
Understand that noble gases are nonmetals. They are not metals or metalloids.
Conclude that any element located in Group 8A (18) is classified as a nonmetal.
Therefore, the element located in Group 8A (18) is a nonmetal.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Periodic Table Groups
The periodic table is organized into columns called groups, which categorize elements based on similar properties. Group 8A (or Group 18) is known as the noble gases, which are characterized by their full valence electron shells, making them largely unreactive. Understanding the group placement helps in identifying the elemental properties.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:33
Periodic Table: Group Names
Metals, Nonmetals, and Metalloids
Elements are classified as metals, nonmetals, or metalloids based on their physical and chemical properties. Metals are typically conductive, malleable, and ductile, while nonmetals are generally poor conductors and more brittle. Metalloids exhibit properties of both metals and nonmetals, making this classification essential for understanding element behavior.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:08
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
Noble Gases
Noble gases, found in Group 8A (18), include helium, neon, argon, krypton, xenon, and radon. These gases are characterized by their lack of reactivity due to having a complete outer electron shell. This unique property distinguishes them from other elements and is crucial for understanding their role in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:15
Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges Concept 1
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice