Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Periodic Table Groups The periodic table is organized into columns called groups, which categorize elements based on similar properties. Group 8A (or Group 18) is known as the noble gases, which are characterized by their full valence electron shells, making them largely unreactive. Understanding the group placement helps in identifying the elemental properties. Recommended video: Guided course 05:33 05:33 Periodic Table: Group Names

Metals, Nonmetals, and Metalloids Elements are classified as metals, nonmetals, or metalloids based on their physical and chemical properties. Metals are typically conductive, malleable, and ductile, while nonmetals are generally poor conductors and more brittle. Metalloids exhibit properties of both metals and nonmetals, making this classification essential for understanding element behavior. Recommended video: Guided course 01:08 01:08 Periodic Trend: Metallic Character