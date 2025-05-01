Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
4. Atoms and Elements
Periodic Table: Classifications
Problem 16
Textbook Question
Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:a. What is a micromineral?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that microminerals, also known as trace elements, are minerals required by the body in very small amounts, typically less than 100 milligrams per day.
Recognize that microminerals are essential for various physiological functions, including enzyme function, hormone production, and maintaining the health of the immune system.
Identify common microminerals, which include iron (Fe), zinc (Zn), copper (Cu), manganese (Mn), iodine (I), selenium (Se), and others.
Consider the role of each micromineral in the body. For example, iron is crucial for oxygen transport in the blood, while iodine is necessary for thyroid hormone production.
Reflect on the sources of microminerals in the diet, such as meat, seafood, nuts, and whole grains, and the importance of a balanced diet to ensure adequate intake.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Microminerals
Microminerals, also known as trace minerals, are essential nutrients required by the body in small amounts, typically less than 100 milligrams per day. They play crucial roles in various physiological functions, including enzyme activity, hormone production, and maintaining overall health. Common examples include iron, zinc, copper, and selenium, which are vital for processes such as oxygen transport and immune function.
Essential Nutrients
Essential nutrients are substances that the body cannot synthesize on its own and must be obtained through diet. They include macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, as well as micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals. Microminerals fall under this category, as their absence can lead to deficiencies and health issues, highlighting the importance of a balanced diet.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:53
Physical & Chemical Changes
Role of Microminerals in Health
Microminerals are critical for various bodily functions, including metabolism, growth, and development. They contribute to the formation of enzymes and hormones, support immune function, and help maintain bone health. A deficiency in any micromineral can lead to specific health problems, such as anemia from low iron levels or impaired immune response from insufficient zinc intake.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:24
Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified) Example 1
Watch next
Master Periodic Table: Classifications with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice