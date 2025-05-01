Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microminerals Microminerals, also known as trace minerals, are essential nutrients required by the body in small amounts, typically less than 100 milligrams per day. They play crucial roles in various physiological functions, including enzyme activity, hormone production, and maintaining overall health. Common examples include iron, zinc, copper, and selenium, which are vital for processes such as oxygen transport and immune function.

Essential Nutrients Essential nutrients are substances that the body cannot synthesize on its own and must be obtained through diet. They include macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, as well as micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals. Microminerals fall under this category, as their absence can lead to deficiencies and health issues, highlighting the importance of a balanced diet.