Dissociation of Water The dissociation of water refers to the process where water molecules (H₂O) split into hydronium ions (H₃O⁺) and hydroxide ions (OH⁻). This equilibrium reaction is influenced by temperature, as higher temperatures generally increase the dissociation, leading to higher concentrations of H₃O⁺ and OH⁻ ions. Understanding this process is crucial for analyzing how temperature affects the ionization of water.

Endothermic vs. Exothermic Reactions Endothermic reactions absorb heat from their surroundings, resulting in a decrease in temperature of the environment, while exothermic reactions release heat, increasing the temperature. The classification of a reaction as endothermic or exothermic can be determined by observing the temperature changes associated with the reaction. In the context of water dissociation, if increasing temperature leads to greater dissociation, it suggests that the process is endothermic.