Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
14. Acids and Bases
Auto-Ionization
Problem 99
Textbook Question
The dissociation of water into H₃O⁺ and OH⁻ ions depends on temperature. At 0 °C the [H₃O⁺] = 3.38 x 10⁻⁸ M, at 25 °C the [H₃O⁺] = 1.00 x 10⁻⁷ M, and at 50 °C the [H₃O⁺] = 2.34 x 10⁻⁷ M.Is the dissociation of water endothermic or exothermic?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the relationship between temperature and the concentration of H₃O⁺ ions. As temperature increases, observe how the concentration of H₃O⁺ ions changes.
Recall that an endothermic process absorbs heat, resulting in an increase in the concentration of products with increasing temperature. Conversely, an exothermic process releases heat, leading to a decrease in the concentration of products with increasing temperature.
Compare the given concentrations of H₃O⁺ ions at different temperatures: 0 °C, 25 °C, and 50 °C. Note how the concentration changes as the temperature increases.
Determine whether the increase in temperature results in an increase or decrease in the concentration of H₃O⁺ ions. This will help you identify if the process is endothermic or exothermic.
Conclude based on the observed trend: if the concentration of H₃O⁺ ions increases with temperature, the dissociation of water is endothermic. If it decreases, the process is exothermic.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Dissociation of Water
The dissociation of water refers to the process where water molecules (H₂O) split into hydronium ions (H₃O⁺) and hydroxide ions (OH⁻). This equilibrium reaction is influenced by temperature, as higher temperatures generally increase the dissociation, leading to higher concentrations of H₃O⁺ and OH⁻ ions. Understanding this process is crucial for analyzing how temperature affects the ionization of water.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:06
Acid and Base Strength Concept 1
Endothermic vs. Exothermic Reactions
Endothermic reactions absorb heat from their surroundings, resulting in a decrease in temperature of the environment, while exothermic reactions release heat, increasing the temperature. The classification of a reaction as endothermic or exothermic can be determined by observing the temperature changes associated with the reaction. In the context of water dissociation, if increasing temperature leads to greater dissociation, it suggests that the process is endothermic.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:38
Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions
Temperature and Equilibrium
Temperature plays a significant role in chemical equilibria, as described by Le Chatelier's principle. When the temperature of a system at equilibrium is changed, the system will adjust to counteract that change. In the case of water dissociation, an increase in temperature shifts the equilibrium towards the products (H₃O⁺ and OH⁻), indicating that the reaction absorbs heat, further supporting the idea that the dissociation is endothermic.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:50
The Equilibrium Constant Concept 1
Watch next
Master Auto-Ionization Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning
Related Videos
Related Practice