Dissociation of Water Water (H₂O) can dissociate into hydronium (H₃O⁺) and hydroxide (OH⁻) ions. This process is essential for understanding acid-base chemistry and is represented by the equilibrium expression: H₂O ⇌ H₃O⁺ + OH⁻. The concentrations of these ions in pure water are equal at a given temperature, which is crucial for calculating the ion product constant, K_w. Recommended video: Guided course 02:06 02:06 Acid and Base Strength Concept 1

Ion Product Constant (K_w) The ion product constant for water, K_w, is the product of the concentrations of H₃O⁺ and OH⁻ ions in water at a specific temperature. It is defined as K_w = [H₃O⁺][OH⁻]. K_w varies with temperature, increasing as temperature rises, which reflects the temperature dependence of water's dissociation and is fundamental in acid-base equilibria. Recommended video: Guided course 01:07 01:07 Solubility Product Constant (Ksp) Concept 1