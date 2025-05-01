Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
14. Acids and Bases
Auto-Ionization
Problem 99
Textbook Question
The dissociation of water into H₃O⁺ and OH⁻ ions depends on temperature. At 0 °C the [H₃O⁺] = 3.38 x 10⁻⁸ M, at 25 °C the [H₃O⁺] = 1.00 x 10⁻⁷ M, and at 50 °C the [H₃O⁺] = 2.34 x 10⁻⁷ M.What is the value of K_w at 0 °C and 50 °C.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand that the ion-product constant for water, K_w, is defined as the product of the concentrations of H₃O⁺ and OH⁻ ions: K_w = [H₃O⁺][OH⁻].
Recognize that at any given temperature, the solution is neutral, meaning [H₃O⁺] = [OH⁻].
For 0 °C, use the given [H₃O⁺] = 3.38 \times 10^{-8} \text{ M} to find [OH⁻] since [H₃O⁺] = [OH⁻].
Calculate K_w at 0 °C by squaring the concentration of H₃O⁺: K_w = (3.38 \times 10^{-8} \text{ M})^2.
For 50 °C, use the given [H₃O⁺] = 2.34 \times 10^{-7} \text{ M} to find [OH⁻] since [H₃O⁺] = [OH⁻], and calculate K_w by squaring this concentration: K_w = (2.34 \times 10^{-7} \text{ M})^2.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Dissociation of Water
Water (H₂O) can dissociate into hydronium (H₃O⁺) and hydroxide (OH⁻) ions. This process is essential for understanding acid-base chemistry and is represented by the equilibrium expression: H₂O ⇌ H₃O⁺ + OH⁻. The concentrations of these ions in pure water are equal at a given temperature, which is crucial for calculating the ion product constant, K_w.
Ion Product Constant (K_w)
The ion product constant for water, K_w, is the product of the concentrations of H₃O⁺ and OH⁻ ions in water at a specific temperature. It is defined as K_w = [H₃O⁺][OH⁻]. K_w varies with temperature, increasing as temperature rises, which reflects the temperature dependence of water's dissociation and is fundamental in acid-base equilibria.
Temperature Dependence of K_w
The value of K_w is temperature-dependent, meaning it changes with variations in temperature. As temperature increases, the dissociation of water becomes more favorable, leading to higher concentrations of H₃O⁺ and OH⁻ ions, thus increasing K_w. Understanding this relationship is vital for calculating K_w at different temperatures, such as 0 °C and 50 °C.
