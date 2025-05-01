Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionic Charge and Stability Ionic charge refers to the electrical charge an atom or molecule carries due to the loss or gain of electrons. Atoms tend to form ions to achieve a stable electron configuration, often resembling the nearest noble gas. For example, metals typically lose electrons to form positive ions, while nonmetals gain electrons to form negative ions. Recommended video: Guided course 02:33 02:33 Ionic Bonding Concept 1

Common Ion Formation Certain ions are more likely to form based on their position in the periodic table and their electron configurations. For instance, alkali metals like potassium (K) usually form +1 ions, while transition metals can have multiple oxidation states. Understanding these trends helps predict which ions are stable and likely to exist. Recommended video: Guided course 01:20 01:20 Polyatomic Ions