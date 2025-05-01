Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
Problem 52
Textbook Question
Which of the following ions are likely to form? Explain.a. Li^2+b. K-c. Mn^3+d. Zn^4+e. Ne+
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the concept of ion formation. Ions are formed when atoms gain or lose electrons to achieve a stable electron configuration, often resembling the nearest noble gas.
Step 2: Analyze each ion option. Consider the electron configuration of the neutral atom and how gaining or losing electrons affects stability.
Step 3: Evaluate Li^2+. Lithium (Li) has an electron configuration of 1s^2 2s^1. Losing one electron forms Li^+, achieving a stable configuration like helium. Losing two electrons to form Li^2+ would result in an unstable configuration.
Step 4: Evaluate K-. Potassium (K) has an electron configuration of [Ar] 4s^1. Gaining an electron to form K- would result in an unstable configuration, as it would not resemble a noble gas.
Step 5: Evaluate Mn^3+, Zn^4+, and Ne+. Consider the electron configurations and stability of these ions. Mn^3+ is common due to its stable half-filled d-orbital configuration. Zn^4+ and Ne+ are unlikely due to instability and noble gas configuration, respectively.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ionic Charge and Stability
Ionic charge refers to the electrical charge an atom or molecule carries due to the loss or gain of electrons. Atoms tend to form ions to achieve a stable electron configuration, often resembling the nearest noble gas. For example, metals typically lose electrons to form positive ions, while nonmetals gain electrons to form negative ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:33
Ionic Bonding Concept 1
Common Ion Formation
Certain ions are more likely to form based on their position in the periodic table and their electron configurations. For instance, alkali metals like potassium (K) usually form +1 ions, while transition metals can have multiple oxidation states. Understanding these trends helps predict which ions are stable and likely to exist.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:20
Polyatomic Ions
Electron Configuration and Valence Electrons
Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. Valence electrons, the outermost electrons, play a crucial role in chemical bonding and ion formation. Analyzing the electron configuration of an element helps determine its tendency to gain or lose electrons, influencing its ability to form stable ions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:08
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
Watch next
Master Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning