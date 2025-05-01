Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
Problem 73
Textbook Question
Which statements completed with a to e will be true and which will be false? An atom of N compared to an atom of Li has a larger (greater)b. ionization energy
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the elements involved: Nitrogen (N) and Lithium (Li).
Understand ionization energy: It is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in the gaseous state.
Consider the position of N and Li in the periodic table: N is in group 15 and period 2, while Li is in group 1 and period 2.
Recall the trend in ionization energy across a period: Ionization energy generally increases across a period from left to right due to increasing nuclear charge and decreasing atomic radius.
Conclude that since N is to the right of Li in the same period, N has a greater ionization energy than Li.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ionization Energy
Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state. It is a key factor in determining an element's reactivity and is influenced by the atomic size and the effective nuclear charge. Generally, ionization energy increases across a period due to increased nuclear charge and decreases down a group due to increased distance from the nucleus.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:13
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) Concept 1
Atomic Structure
The atomic structure refers to the arrangement of protons, neutrons, and electrons within an atom. Elements are defined by their atomic number, which is the number of protons in the nucleus. The arrangement of electrons in different energy levels affects the atom's size and its ionization energy, with smaller atoms typically having higher ionization energies due to their electrons being closer to the nucleus.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:22
Atomic Theory
Periodic Trends
Periodic trends are patterns observed in the properties of elements across the periodic table. Key trends include ionization energy, electronegativity, and atomic radius. For instance, as you move from left to right across a period, ionization energy generally increases, while it decreases as you move down a group. Understanding these trends helps predict the behavior of elements in chemical reactions.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:38
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
Watch next
Master Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning