Ionization Energy Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state. It is a key factor in determining an element's reactivity and is influenced by the atomic size and the effective nuclear charge. Generally, ionization energy increases across a period due to increased nuclear charge and decreases down a group due to increased distance from the nucleus. Recommended video: Guided course 02:13 02:13 Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) Concept 1

Atomic Structure The atomic structure refers to the arrangement of protons, neutrons, and electrons within an atom. Elements are defined by their atomic number, which is the number of protons in the nucleus. The arrangement of electrons in different energy levels affects the atom's size and its ionization energy, with smaller atoms typically having higher ionization energies due to their electrons being closer to the nucleus. Recommended video: Guided course 05:22 05:22 Atomic Theory