Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
Problem 66
Textbook Question
Fill in the following blanks using larger or smaller, higher orlower. Mg has a atomic size and a ionization energy than Cs.
Identify the position of Mg (Magnesium) and Cs (Cesium) on the periodic table. Mg is in Group 2, Period 3, and Cs is in Group 1, Period 6.
Recall that atomic size increases as you move down a group in the periodic table because additional electron shells are added.
Recall that ionization energy generally decreases as you move down a group because the outer electrons are farther from the nucleus and are more easily removed.
Compare the atomic size of Mg and Cs. Since Cs is further down the group than Mg, Cs has a larger atomic size than Mg.
Compare the ionization energy of Mg and Cs. Since Cs is further down the group than Mg, Cs has a lower ionization energy than Mg.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Atomic Size
Atomic size refers to the distance from the nucleus of an atom to the outermost electron shell. Generally, atomic size increases down a group in the periodic table due to the addition of electron shells, making atoms larger. Conversely, atomic size decreases across a period from left to right as the increasing nuclear charge pulls electrons closer to the nucleus.
Ionization Energy
Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state. This energy tends to decrease down a group because the outer electrons are farther from the nucleus and experience less attraction. In contrast, ionization energy increases across a period due to the increased nuclear charge, which holds the electrons more tightly.
Periodic Trends
Periodic trends are patterns observed in the periodic table that describe how certain properties of elements change across periods and down groups. Key trends include atomic size, ionization energy, and electronegativity. Understanding these trends helps predict the behavior of elements, such as why magnesium (Mg) has a smaller atomic size and higher ionization energy compared to cesium (Cs).
