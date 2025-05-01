Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Atomic Size Atomic size refers to the distance from the nucleus of an atom to the outermost electron shell. Generally, atomic size increases down a group in the periodic table due to the addition of electron shells, making atoms larger. Conversely, atomic size decreases across a period from left to right as the increasing nuclear charge pulls electrons closer to the nucleus. Recommended video: Guided course 05:22 05:22 Atomic Theory

Ionization Energy Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state. This energy tends to decrease down a group because the outer electrons are farther from the nucleus and experience less attraction. In contrast, ionization energy increases across a period due to the increased nuclear charge, which holds the electrons more tightly. Recommended video: Guided course 02:13 02:13 Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) Concept 1