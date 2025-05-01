Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ionization Energy Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state. It reflects how strongly an atom holds onto its electrons; higher ionization energy indicates a stronger attraction. Trends in ionization energy can be influenced by atomic size, nuclear charge, and electron shielding. Recommended video: Guided course 02:13 02:13 Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) Concept 1

Periodic Trends Periodic trends refer to predictable patterns in elemental properties across the periodic table. Ionization energy generally increases across a period (left to right) due to increasing nuclear charge and decreases down a group (top to bottom) because of increased atomic size and electron shielding. Understanding these trends helps explain variations in ionization energy among elements. Recommended video: Guided course 00:38 00:38 Periodic Trend: Metallic Character