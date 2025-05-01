Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)
Problem 110
Textbook Question
Why is the ionization energy of Cl lower than F, but higher than that of S? (4.7)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of ionization energy: Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in the gaseous state. It generally increases across a period and decreases down a group in the periodic table.
Consider the position of Cl and F in the periodic table: Both chlorine (Cl) and fluorine (F) are in Group 17 (halogens), but F is above Cl in the periodic table.
Analyze the trend in ionization energy within a group: As you move down a group, the ionization energy decreases because the outer electrons are farther from the nucleus and are more shielded by inner electrons, making them easier to remove.
Compare Cl and F: Since F is above Cl, F has a higher ionization energy than Cl because its electrons are closer to the nucleus and less shielded, making them harder to remove.
Compare Cl and S: Chlorine (Cl) is to the right of sulfur (S) in the same period. Ionization energy increases across a period due to increasing nuclear charge, so Cl has a higher ionization energy than S.
Was this helpful?
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Ionization Energy
Ionization energy is the energy required to remove an electron from an atom in its gaseous state. It reflects how strongly an atom holds onto its electrons; higher ionization energy indicates a stronger attraction. Trends in ionization energy can be influenced by atomic size, nuclear charge, and electron shielding.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:13
Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) Concept 1
Periodic Trends
Periodic trends refer to predictable patterns in elemental properties across the periodic table. Ionization energy generally increases across a period (left to right) due to increasing nuclear charge and decreases down a group (top to bottom) because of increased atomic size and electron shielding. Understanding these trends helps explain variations in ionization energy among elements.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:38
Periodic Trend: Metallic Character
Electron Configuration
Electron configuration describes the distribution of electrons in an atom's orbitals. The arrangement of electrons affects an atom's reactivity and ionization energy. For chlorine (Cl), fluorine (F), and sulfur (S), their electron configurations reveal how many electrons are in their outer shells, influencing their ionization energies and the stability of their electron arrangements.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:08
The Electron Configuration: Condensed
Watch next
Master Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified) Concept 1 with a bite sized video explanation from JulesStart learning