Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Percentage Concentration Percentage concentration expresses the amount of a substance in a solution relative to the total volume, often as a percentage by volume or mass. In this case, 12% alcohol by volume means that 12 mL of alcohol is present in every 100 mL of wine. Understanding this concept is crucial for converting the total volume of wine into the volume of alcohol. Recommended video: Guided course 01:06 01:06 Radioactive Half-Life Example 1

Volume Conversion Volume conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit to another, such as liters to milliliters. Since the problem provides the volume of wine in liters (0.750 L), it is essential to convert this to milliliters (1 L = 1000 mL) to facilitate the calculation of the alcohol content. This step ensures that the units are consistent for accurate calculations. Recommended video: Guided course 02:10 02:10 Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 2