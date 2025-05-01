Table of contents
- 1. The Chemical World9m
- 2. Measurement and Problem Solving2h 19m
- 3. Matter and Energy2h 15m
- Classification of Matter18m
- States of Matter8m
- Physical & Chemical Changes19m
- Chemical Properties8m
- Physical Properties5m
- Temperature (Simplified)9m
- Law of Conservation of Mass5m
- Nature of Energy5m
- First Law of Thermodynamics7m
- Endothermic & Exothermic Reactions7m
- Heat Capacity17m
- Thermal Equilibrium (Simplified)8m
- Intensive vs. Extensive Properties13m
- 4. Atoms and Elements2h 33m
- The Atom (Simplified)9m
- Subatomic Particles (Simplified)11m
- Isotopes17m
- Ions (Simplified)22m
- Atomic Mass (Simplified)17m
- Periodic Table: Element Symbols6m
- Periodic Table: Classifications11m
- Periodic Table: Group Names8m
- Periodic Table: Representative Elements & Transition Metals7m
- Periodic Table: Phases (Simplified)8m
- Periodic Table: Main Group Element Charges12m
- Atomic Theory9m
- Rutherford Gold Foil Experiment9m
- 5. Molecules and Compounds1h 50m
- Law of Definite Proportions9m
- Periodic Table: Elemental Forms (Simplified)6m
- Naming Monoatomic Cations6m
- Naming Monoatomic Anions5m
- Polyatomic Ions25m
- Naming Ionic Compounds11m
- Writing Formula Units of Ionic Compounds7m
- Naming Acids18m
- Naming Binary Molecular Compounds6m
- Molecular Models4m
- Calculating Molar Mass9m
- 6. Chemical Composition1h 23m
- 7. Chemical Reactions1h 43m
- 8. Quantities in Chemical Reactions1h 8m
- 9. Electrons in Atoms and the Periodic Table2h 32m
- Wavelength and Frequency (Simplified)5m
- Electromagnetic Spectrum (Simplified)11m
- Bohr Model (Simplified)9m
- Emission Spectrum (Simplified)3m
- Electronic Structure4m
- Electronic Structure: Shells5m
- Electronic Structure: Subshells4m
- Electronic Structure: Orbitals11m
- Electronic Structure: Electron Spin3m
- Electronic Structure: Number of Electrons4m
- The Electron Configuration (Simplified)20m
- The Electron Configuration: Condensed4m
- Ions and the Octet Rule9m
- Valence Electrons of Elements (Simplified)5m
- Periodic Trend: Metallic Character4m
- Periodic Trend: Atomic Radius (Simplified)7m
- Periodic Trend: Ionization Energy (Simplified)9m
- Periodic Trend: Electron Affinity (Simplified)7m
- Electron Arrangements5m
- The Electron Configuration: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- 10. Chemical Bonding2h 10m
- Lewis Dot Symbols (Simplified)7m
- Ionic Bonding6m
- Covalent Bonds6m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Neutral Compounds (Simplified)8m
- Bonding Preferences6m
- Multiple Bonds4m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Multiple Bonds10m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Ions (Simplified)8m
- Lewis Dot Structures: Exceptions (Simplified)12m
- Resonance Structures (Simplified)5m
- Valence Shell Electron Pair Repulsion Theory (Simplified)4m
- Electron Geometry (Simplified)7m
- Molecular Geometry (Simplified)9m
- Bond Angles (Simplified)11m
- Dipole Moment (Simplified)14m
- Molecular Polarity (Simplified)7m
- 11 Gases2h 7m
- 12. Liquids, Solids, and Intermolecular Forces1h 11m
- 13. Solutions3h 1m
- 14. Acids and Bases2h 14m
- 15. Chemical Equilibrium1h 27m
- 16. Oxidation and Reduction1h 33m
- 17. Radioactivity and Nuclear Chemistry53m
2. Measurement and Problem Solving
Dimensional Analysis
Problem 62
Textbook Question
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:a. Wine is 12% alcohol by volume. How many milliliters of alcohol are in a 0.750-L bottle of wine?
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the given information: The wine is 12% alcohol by volume, and the total volume of the wine is 0.750 L.
Convert the total volume of wine from liters to milliliters, knowing that 1 L = 1000 mL.
Calculate the volume of alcohol in milliliters by using the percentage of alcohol by volume. Multiply the total volume of wine in milliliters by the percentage of alcohol (expressed as a decimal).
Set up the conversion factor: \( \text{Volume of alcohol (mL)} = \text{Total volume of wine (mL)} \times \frac{12}{100} \).
Perform the multiplication to find the volume of alcohol in milliliters.
Key Concepts
Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Percentage Concentration
Percentage concentration expresses the amount of a substance in a solution relative to the total volume, often as a percentage by volume or mass. In this case, 12% alcohol by volume means that 12 mL of alcohol is present in every 100 mL of wine. Understanding this concept is crucial for converting the total volume of wine into the volume of alcohol.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:06
Radioactive Half-Life Example 1
Volume Conversion
Volume conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit to another, such as liters to milliliters. Since the problem provides the volume of wine in liters (0.750 L), it is essential to convert this to milliliters (1 L = 1000 mL) to facilitate the calculation of the alcohol content. This step ensures that the units are consistent for accurate calculations.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:10
Conversion Factors (Simplified) Concept 2
Dimensional Analysis
Dimensional analysis is a mathematical technique used to convert one unit of measurement to another using conversion factors. It involves multiplying the quantity by appropriate conversion factors to cancel out units and arrive at the desired measurement. This method is particularly useful in this problem to determine the volume of alcohol in the wine by applying the percentage concentration and the total volume.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:11
Dimensional Analysis
